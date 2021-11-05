Kelly Bros. Celebrates 75 Years of Operation

Kelly Bros. (KB), a Northern Kentucky-based lumber and home design company, has announced new leadership to help steward the company for future growth. KB has also announced plans for a series of events in 2022 to celebrate its 75-year anniversary.

Dan Magarian, a local businessman, completed the purchase of Kelly Bros. in early 2021, and is the company’s new President & CEO.

Brandon Coppage will lead day-to-day sales and operations, serving as General Manager.

Bridget Shay, will act as Corporate Controller and Gary Scroggins will be KB's Operations Manager - completing the senior management team.

The changes insure that KB will remain a locally owned and independent company serving the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati markets.

Magarian has operated and invested in a number of successful companies previously, including Field Aerospace, EMI Network and PTG Logistics.

“Over the 74-year history of Kelly Bros., it has always been family owned and operated and its employees and long-standing customer relationships have been key to the company’s success," Magarian said. "That was the foundation of my conversations with Steve Kelly, who had worked his entire life in the family business.”

“Mike Coppage and I have carried on the tradition started by our family in 1947 to serve our communities," Kelly added. "I wanted to make certain Kelly Bros. remained an independent, family-owned company and this goal has been achieved with Dan stepping in to take over”.

Under Magarian’s leadership, the company will focus on strengthening its market share and expanding into new areas of operations that complement the company.

“I see my job as carrying on the legacy of Kelly Bros., serving our loyal customers throughout Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana, and also continuing to provide growth and opportunity to our trusted and valued employees,“ Magarian said.

As part of their 75-Anniversary celebration in 2022, KB will be launching a rebrand, including a new logo, updated interactive website and events for builders and homeowners throughout the year.

-Staff report