Three NKU Athletics Staffers Promoted

Three staff members in Northern Kentucky University's athletics department have been promoted.

Michael Gray was named assistant athletic director for compliance. He joined NKU in 2018 as assistant director of compliance and then director of compliance. He now joins the department's senior leadership team and will serve as the sport administrator for the men’s and women’s cross country and track & field programs.

“Michael has been a tremendous asset to the Norse Athletics Department since he started at NKU,” said Debbie Kirch, associate athletic director for compliance and student-athlete services/senior women’s administrator. “He has taken the initiative to find ways to grow in his role, looking for opportunities to take on more responsibility. Besides making an impact at NKU, Michael has also gotten involved at the league and national level. He is a member of the Governance Cabinet with the Horizon League and an ambassador with the National Association for Athletics Compliance (NAAC).

"He has taken the lead on the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) changes that have taken place over the last year as well as been a valuable liaison with many university offices and areas for our coaches and staff. He has grown a lot over the last three years and deserves this opportunity.”

Miki Ford was named director of athletics ticketing.

The university said that during Ford's tenure, basketball ticket sales growth, including tripling the number of season tickets sold for men's and women's basketball.

“Micki has been instrumental in the growth of the fan base for men’s and women’s basketball,” said Dan McIver, deputy athletic director. “She has a passion for providing men’s and women’s basketball season-ticket holders with a positive experience. She has also done a tremendous job of growing group ticket sales through creating unique opportunities for fan engagement opportunities. I am pleased that Micki will continue to lead our ticketing area and look forward to continued growth under her leadership.”

Hannah Colvin was named assistant director of athletic development.

She most recently served as graduate assistant in the department and will now oversee Northern Kentucky athletics' annual fund, the Go Norse Fund, as well as special events.

“Hannah’s positive impact on the Go Norse Fund over the past year has been recognized and celebrated by NKU colleagues and supporters,” said Derek Petruskevich, assistant athletic director for development. “The opportunity to elevate such a valuable member of our team was an easy decision to make. We are excited for the first-class experiences Hannah will create for Norse Nation and development operations.”

