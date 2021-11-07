Lexus Dealership Explores Old Drive-In Site in Ft. Wright

Ft. Wright city council saw a presentation on a possible Lexus dealership opening in the city, and also decided to award a contract to tear down its Civil War museum.

Representatives from a proposed luxury car dealership presented on the possible development at the site of the former Dixie Gardens Drive-In, which is now about 15 acres of vacant land off Dixie Highway, near I-71/75.

The plan for Performance Lexus includes a two-story showroom and two other showrooms for additional luxury dealers. There would also be a building for minor repairs and detailing.

The company, listed as Automanage, LLC, in Kenton County property records, has owned the site for 20 years.

At this point, the company is in its initial planning stage, but wanted to make sure that the city was aware of its plans before it went for consideration at the Kenton County planning commission.

City Administrator Jill Bailey said that an agreement has been in place between Automanage, Wessels Construction, and the city since before her arrival several years ago. The developer would need a zoning map text amendment while working on its development, she said.

The text amendment is necessary because of the detailing and repair building which is not on the current list of permitted uses in the zone.

It was unclear what the plans would be for Performance Lexus RiverCenter's location on West Third Street in Covington.

Meanwhile, council voted to award the bid to tear down the museum building at Battery Hooper Park.

The city voted to shut down the James A. Ramage Civil War Museum following a dispute with the museum's board of directors over its finances and direction, among other issues.

Council voted to select J.P. Excavating following a bid of $13,570. Two other bids were significantly higher.

Gail Mikalich, who has lived in the city for 37 years, came to the city to ask council not to develop Battery Hooper Park or any other park in the city, into housing.

Mayor Dave Hatter said that currently there are no plans for the parks and that the city is still hoping to have suggestions from residents.

It was announced that the annual tree lighting will be held December 4, at 6:30 p.m., and the Santa neighborhood visit will be December 11.

The Santa mailbox, for children to mail their letters to Santa, will be open for business on November 29.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor