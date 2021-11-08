Four to Be Inducted Into NKY Sports Hall of Fame in November

The Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame will add four more members to its ranks next week.

The induction will also include WVXU media beat writer John Kiesewetter as guest speaker. Kiesewetter's new book, Joe Nuxhall: The Old Lefthander and Me, is about the famed Reds player and announcer.

The ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 17 at the Villa Hills Civic Club.

The inductees:

Brenden Stowers is a graduate of Simon Kenton High School where as a standout basketball player he was twice named to district and all-tournament teams, and was declared Enquirer player of the year.

Stowers went on to play at Northern Kentucky University where he was named NCAA Division II second-team all-American in 2003.

His career totals at NKU are 10.5 points-per-game, 2.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.7 rebounds. He had an 82.2 free-throw percentage for his career (396-of-482).

Stowers is now an assistant girls basketball coach at Simon Kenton.

Dave Feighery was the first player from Covington Catholic High School to win the regional singles tennis title.

He played six years for the Colonels, starting in the seventh grade. Upon graduation, he was a member of the first tennis team at Northern Kentucky University.

He has been honored by Cov Cath by having the tennis court named in his honor.

Aaron Stamm lettered in football, basketball, and baseball at Ludlow High School (Class of 1996).

He captured the Ludlow Leadership Award in both 1995 and in 1996.

He was a Ninth Region basketball all—star in 1995-96, while leading his team in scoring. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association recognized him in the state tournament program as the third-leading three-point shooter in the state in 1996.

In baseball, he was named outstanding offensive player in 1994 and 1995.

A member of the Ludlow Hall of Fame, Stamm coached the Ludlow freshmen boys basketball team (five seasons), the Ryle freshman (two seasons), and the Ludlow varsity girls (six seasons). He was named Coach of the Year four times.

Harold (Hal) Smith graduated from Newport High School in 1960. He was a four-year basketball starter and a member of the track team. He was named all-Northern Kentucky Athletic Conference twice and served as team captain as a senior.

At Centre College, he led the basketball team in scoring and rebounding, and as a senior his team qualified for the NCAA College Division Tournament, a first in school history.

He was named all-conference in both his junior and senior years and served as team captain as a senior.

-Staff report