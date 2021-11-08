McConnell Joins Regional Leaders to Announce Expansion of Addiction Services

Senator Mitch McConnell joined Alecia Webb-Edgington, president of the Life Learning Center, and Garren Colvin, president and CEO of St. Elizabeth Healthcare, and others to announce the expansion of St. Elizabeth's Journey Recovery Center - which aims to help those suffering from addiction - in Covington this morning.

The Journey Recovery Center uses evidence-based treatment to combat addiction and will occupy the third-floor of the Life Learning Center headquarters located near the eighteenth block of Madison.

"Addressing the needs of persons with substance abuse disorders is directly tied to St. Elizabeth Healthcare's vision of making this community one of the healthiest in America," Colvin said. "One of the aspects of achieving this, was the establishment of the Journey Recovery Center in 2016. Which serves as a central hub for healing for our patients with opioid, and other substance use disorders."

To help facilitate the expansion, the Journey Recovery Center will utilize a $2.4 million grant from the federal government that will be paid over the next four years. The grant was designed to bolster the region's Lift Up Project, which was founded in 2020 and was formed to combat substance abuse and provide mental health services over the period of five years. The center is expected to be completed in 2022.

The Lift Up Project boasts a No Wrong Door Model that is designed to funnel those receiving treatment into employment opportunities, thus reinvesting human capital back into the workforce.

McConnell addressed the audience by first talking about the difficulties of governing through a once-in-100-year pandemic.

"I think we can all agree the last couple of years has been challenging," McConnell said. "Just when you thought nothing else could go wrong, things do."

McConnell also spoke about being a polio survivor - and contrasted that disease to the modern medical miracle of getting three different vaccines for a novel virus in such a short amount of time.

He then drew attention to the correlation between exacerbated substance abuse and the pandemic, highlighting the dire need for the expanded services announced earlier.

-Connor Wall, associate editor