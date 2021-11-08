NKU Announces Date for BFA Senior Exhibitions

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts is pleased to announce the opening of the Fall 2021 Bachelor's of Fine Arts Senior Exhibition. The exhibit opens November 18, with a reception that is free and open to public from 5 to 7 p.m. at the NKU Art Galleries. The exhibition ends on December 7.

This year's exhibiting seniors include:

Visual Communication Design Students: Jamie Bambach Grace Beagle Kathy Biddle Kaitlin Conley Natalie Desmarais Sydney Gregory Devon Hanavan Maddy Kunkel Sara Magers Taylor Musgrove Will Nedderman Megan Strunk Holly Watkins Jake Wells Jake Zastrow

Studio Arts Students: James Bailey Jalynn Crail Luca Gross Thanh-Mai Tran Lane Trevor



The NKU Art Galleries are located on the third floor of the NKU Fine Arts Center. Parking is available for a fee in the Welcome Center Garage. Free parking is available on reception night in Lots I and D. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Main Gallery is closed on major holidays and weekends.

Admission is free, however, reservations are encouraged. Masks are required indoors on campus for all persons, vaccinated and unvaccinated.

-Staff report