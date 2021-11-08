St. Vincent De Paul Announces Date of Turkeyfoot Trot 5k

The Turkeyfoot Trot 5k Run/Walk will be back live and in-person for its fourteenth year. The marathon will be held at Thomas More University on Saturday, November 20, at 9 :00 a.m. and all proceeds from the event benefit St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky.

This event is for all ages and includes a kid’s fun run immediately following the 5k. The event will be emceed by John Lomax, anchor of Good Morning Cincinnati on WKRC/Channel 12, and an after party with race awards, food, and more than 50 door prizes will be held at the end.

“I look forward to this event every year," said Karen Zengel, Executive Director of St. Vincent de Paul, Northern Kentucky. "I love seeing so many from our community come together to have fun and know their participation helps our neighbors in need. It is the perfect way to kick off this season of giving,”

The price to register is $25.00 for adults and $20.00 for children 14 years or younger. T-shirts are sold separately for $15.00 while supply lasts. Pre-registration is available online.

In-person registration is also an option at Tri-State Running Company, located at 148 Barnwood Drive in Edgewood, during packet pick-up days on Thursday, November 18, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday, November 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Race day registration will start at 7:30 a.m. in Steigerwald Hall – Thomas More University’s Saint Center. The cost increases to $30.00 for adults and $25.00 for children on race day.

