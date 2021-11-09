Attorney General Speaks at NKY Government Forum, Opens Covington Field Office

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron spoke at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce government forum and opened a Covington field office this week.

The forum, hosted at Northern Kentucky University, consisted of Cameron answering questions posed to him from Patrick Hughes, an attorney at DBL Law, and others submitted by various members of the chamber.

The topics covered included fraud and general consumer protection efforts, human trafficking, vaccine mandates, and the opioid epidemic. Cameron said that each of the topics, apart from the obvious vaccine mandates, were greatly exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The issue of fraud itself," Cameron said, "that has been a challenge essentially since I started in office."

Cameron explained that COVID-19 not only increased the amount of fraud and price-gouging, but also introduced new challenges to dealing with it.

"Through October of this year, there have been $11.4 million of scam dollars that have been taken from Kentuckians," Cameron said.

Cameron said that his office has increased staff to handle the number of complaints, particularly in areas that serve vulnerable populations such as the elderly. Cameron also said that he has made strides to make his office more accessible by creating an online form through which complaints can be filed.

Lastly, Cameron said that the A.G.'s office has invested more resources into education by issuing alerts through social media, through the A.G.'s website, and working with national telecommunication companies to subvert future fraudulent calls.

Cameron imposed a warning to the gathered business community, saying that as we head into the holidays the third highest form of fraud being committed is impersonation fraud - where individuals pose as government officials to scam bogus fines or fees from businesses.

The conversation then shifted from consumer protection to child abuse and human trafficking.

"One of the challenges that we have in Kentucky is that it's hard to obtain data that is helpful in displaying just how big the scourge of human trafficking is," Cameron explained.

Cameron characterized the situation as dire, citing that in 2021 there have been 312 child-related incidences of human trafficking in Kentucky, and 63 of those occurred in Northern Kentucky.

The Attorney General's office responded with a $100,000 More Eyes Save Lives campaign - which, among other things, has trained more than 4,000 law enforcement and business community personnel on the awareness and signs of human trafficking.

"The purpose of this campaign was to open the eyes of every Kentuckian and to say 'no, in the commonwealth we have challenges of labor and sex exploitation,'" Cameron said. "Through this campaign we've plastered billboards, ran radio ads, and other Twitter ads as well, to just encourage people to have situational awareness as it relates to human trafficking."

Cameron encouraged business leaders to contact his office to receive the awareness training and help his office tackle the issue.

Hughes then shifted the conversation to vaccine mandates, particularly the one that is being explored through OSHA's regulatory system.

Cameron said that while he and his wife were both vaccinated, he did not support the federal administration's attempts to enforce a mandate on states - citing the tenth amendment, states' rights, and sovereignty.

"We understand the importance of vaccinations," Cameron stated. "Where the challenges come in, as it relates to the OSHA regulations or the federal contractor rule, is that those mandates are being forced upon states."

Cameron then compared the mandates to those found in schools which require kids to be vaccinated before they can attend. He stated that those regulations are installed at the state level, as he claims mandates like this should be.

"The federal government should not be in the business of trying to commandeer police powers of the state," Cameron said allegorizing the vaccine mandates to states' sovereign rights to police their own residents.

"The state should be able to make those decisions," he continued.

Cameron also stated that Kentucky will be negatively impacted by any federal contractor vaccine mandate.

"Kentucky stands to be significantly diminished by this rule," he said. "What I mean by that, is that there are jailors in jails all across Kentucky. They have contracts with the Department of Justice to detain and transport prisoners from a jail to a federal prison facility. Now, most of the jails here in Kentucky encourage vaccination, but they do not require it."

Cameron argued that when those jails go to renew their contracts, they will have to show that everyone is vaccinated - and when they're not, those contracts could be in jeopardy resulting in a loss of up to $9.2 million for the commonwealth.

Currently, the OSHA rule for vaccine mandates has been stayed in the court, and will not go into effect until litigation is complete. Arguments on the federal contractor rule are expected to be heard in court in the next couple of weeks.

"At the end of the day, our role is to stand up for the balance of power between the state and the federal government," Cameron said.

Shifting to the opioid epidemic, Cameron says that four of the main makers of the drugs that lead so many Kentuckians into the thralls of addiction are coming to the table willing to admit their mistakes to discuss remedies for many affected communities.

The result will be a lump-settlement of $482 million but is contingent upon passing legislation that supported releasing claims or pending litigation against the companies.

Cameron explained that the funds will be split into two equal portions with the first half being dispensed among counties and cities so they can direct the money where it needs to go at a more local level, while the second half will be held at the state level to enact more overarching addiction treatment goals.

"This is a big deal," Cameron said. "For so long we've been talking 'man if we just had a few extra dollars each year, it would make a difference in breaking the cycles of addiction.'"

New office opens in Covington

Cameron also celebrated the opening of a Northern Kentucky Field Office, which will operate at the Kenton County Government Center in Covington.

“For years, the work of the Attorney General’s Office has been concentrated primarily in Frankfort, which is not accessible for every Kentuckian, and establishing regional field offices will allow us to take our work directly to those we serve,” said Cameron. “As one of the fastest growing regions in the state, it’s important for us to have a physical presence in Northern Kentucky so that we can work alongside law enforcement, prosecutors, and advocates to address local public safety challenges and provide a method for Kentuckians to get help from our Office.”

Senator Chris McDaniel (R-Taylor Mill) and Representative Ed Massey (R-Hebron) provided remarks at the grand opening ceremony.

“The opening of this Kenton County field office demonstrates the commitment of the Attorney General and the General Assembly to partnering with our region to address local public safety challenges, and we are proud to welcome them to the community,” said McDaniel. “We are grateful for the direct services that this new office will provide for Northern Kentucky, and we look forward to a continued partnership with the Attorney General’s office.”

“It’s a privilege to welcome the Attorney General and his staff to Northern Kentucky as they strive to make justice more accessible for every Kentuckian,” said Massey. “This is a pivotal move towards increasing the state’s services in our region and will have an immediate effect on Northern Kentucky…for that, I am grateful.”

The Kenton County Government Center also houses the Kenton County fiscal court and other local government agencies.

“I’m very appreciative that Attorney General Daniel Cameron is opening an office in Northern Kentucky,” said Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann. “Historically, this region has been isolated from Frankfort and the statewide decision-makers in the Capitol. Bringing a physical presence and staff to our community will break down those barriers and help better connect our region with the rest of Kentucky. Much thanks to Attorney General Daniel Cameron for acting decisively to better connect Northern Kentucky to the Commonwealth.”

In addition to the Northern Kentucky Field Office, the Attorney General’s Office also has locations in Prestonsburg and Louisville.

-Connor Wall, associate editor