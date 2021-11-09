First Financial Community Center Opens in Covington

First Financial Bank announces the opening of the new First Financial Community at Sixth and Madison in downtown Covington, which serves as the bank’s Northern Kentucky headquarters and offers a wide spectrum of banking advisory services and technology-rich meeting spaces to foster entrepreneurial thinking and economic opportunities for the region.

“Sixth and Madison is an ideal space for entrepreneurs to develop new business ideas that will pay dividends in Covington and throughout Northern Kentucky,” said Archie Brown, president and CEO of First Financial Bank. “We are excited to introduce an innovative and collaborative space that provides access to services and expertise to help our clients and communities thrive.”

Located at 601 Madison Avenue, the new center features a state of the art design that preserves the historic character and storefront of the building. It includes multiple meeting areas, with audio-visual capabilities, whiteboards, and other technology tools in spaces that are open to the public. The second floor has a large meeting and event area for about 75 people, open at no cost for community and civic organizations and non-profit groups. Guests can enjoy free coffee and WiFi in comfortable sitting and meeting areas. It even has a fully equipped catering kitchen for hosting high-end events, to facilitate bringing people together for the betterment of the community.

“First Financial already has a strong track record for contributing to the revitalization of Northern Kentucky, and with the inviting spaces and technology at Sixth and Madison, we are intentionally focused on building it as a hub for even more new ideas, innovation and growth,” said Jacob Holbrook, Northern Kentucky commercial market president for First Financial Bank.

Sixth and Madison provides clients with multiple banking functions and advisory services in this one location. Bankers at the center will offer commercial and small business banking, wealth management and other financial services. A client-facing concierge is also available for guidance on products and services.

Sixth and Madison is also equipped with two Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) available for extended hours, giving clients the chance to speak with bankers by video and conduct most transactions.

