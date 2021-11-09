How to Take Part in Covington's Thanksgiving Weekend Scavenger Hunt

The popular NKY Finders Keepers scavenger hunt is back for Thanksgiving weekend. Players find clues in four Covington neighborhoods. Using their Code Kit, they solve puzzles and complete photo challenges for the chance to win prizes, including original art by local artists.

The Catalytic Fund created the hunt last year to provide an outdoor activity for the four-day weekend. About 150 people participated, so they are doing it again with all new puzzles. Players have from 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving through 9 p.m. on Sunday, November 28, to turn in their solutions.

Organizer Jill Morenz explained that the hunt is intended for families, couples and groups of friends. The puzzles are designed for adults and older children, but young kids can help spot the clues and enjoy the parks and public spaces included in the hunt.

Photo: Ian Smith and family doing the hunt

The puzzles range in difficulty from fairly easy to “puzzle master” and encourage players to explore the art, architecture and fun things to do in Covington. Players can walk, bike or drive between clue locations, all of which can be accessed without going indoors.

Proceeds from Finders Keepers will support the Catalytic Fund’s public art initiatives, including NKY ArtQuest, a free calendar of arts-related events and NKY Art Tours, which are free, self-guided tours of public art in the river cities.

For more information and to purchase a Code Kit, visit the Finders Keepers website. Registration ends on November 19. Kits will be available for pickup or shipping on Monday November 22.

