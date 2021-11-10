Crescent Springs Renames Park after Late Mayor

The City of Crescent Springs held a park dedication ceremony to officially rename one of its parks “Lou Hartfiel Memorial Park" on October 30th. The dedication was accompanied by the unveiling of two new park signs.

Mayor Lou Hartfiel passed away on April 11th of this year.

"The late Mayor was truly dedicated to making our city a great place to live and work," said Mike Daly, Crescent Springs City Administrator.

Before Hartfiel was elected mayor, he served on City Council in the 90’s and again from 2011-2014. He was elected to the position of Mayor in 2014 and was serving his second term before his passing away.

"The City of Crescent Springs is proud to be the home of the Kenton County Veterans’ Memorial, the Northern Kentucky 9/11, and the Charters of Freedom our most recent addition to the park," Daly said. "Mayor Hartfiel was a key figure in designing and raising funds to construct and maintain the three Monuments. The Monuments will be a testament to his patriotism and service to our country, and especially, to our city and to Northern Kentucky well into the future."

-Staff report