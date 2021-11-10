CVG Hotel Hosts Grand Reopening After Remodel

Commonwealth Hotels unveiled its newly renovated 120 guest-room Courtyard by Marriott at CVG at a grand reopening party today. The renovations cost $6.1 million and aims to welcome guests with a new contemporary exterior and interior design.

“We are delighted to unveil this renovation at a time when we are beginning to see business and leisure travel return,” said Jennifer Porter, Chief Operating Officer for Commonwealth Hotels. “It is truly a pleasure to welcome guests back in our brand new hotel.”

The renovation included all guestrooms and public spaces, including lobby, bistro, breakfast area, bar, meeting space, and fitness center.

-Staff report

-Photo: from Courtyard by Marriott