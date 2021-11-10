Kenton County Public Library Appoints New Board Member

Dr. Iliana Rosales Figueroa has recently been appointed to the Kenton County Public Library Board of Trustees by County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann.

Dr. Rosales Figueroa has a B.A. in English and a B.A. in French from the Universidad Veracruzana, Veracruz, México. She has a Masters in French from the University of Missouri and a Ph.D. in Romance Languages from the University of Cincinnati. She is a lecturer of Spanish and French at Northern Kentucky University. Her research interests include Comparative studies on Hispanic and Francophone Caribbean literatures with an emphasis on the representation of power, resistance, and space.

All Library Board members are volunteers. Each Board member is appointed to a four-year term by the county Judge Executive with approval of the Fiscal Court. Board members may be appointed twice for a total of eight years of service. In addition to Dr. Rosales Figueroa, the following residents are currently serving on the Board of Trustees: President, Maureen Hebert; Vice President, Douglas Stephens; Treasurer, Julie Roesel-Belton; Secretary, Susan Kinsella.

