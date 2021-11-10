Ky Senator Damon Thayer Receives 'Friend of Kentucky Cities' Award

The Kentucky League of Cities presented Senator Damon Thayer (R-Georgetown) with a “Friend of Kentucky Cities” award. KLC bestows the award upon legislators who perform outstanding work advocating for issues that impact cities across the state.

Senator Thayer continued his support for cities in the 2021 session, helping secure the passage of 18 KLC initiatives. Additionally, he co-sponsored Senate Bills 4 and 5. Senate Bill 4 governs the use of warrants authorizing entry without notice, and Senate Bill 5 provides cities COVID liability protections.

“Leader Thayer has been a longstanding friend of the League and our members," said J.D. Chaney, KLC Executive Director/CEO. "His leadership during the 2021 session was invaluable as we secured the passage of many key measures. I appreciate Leader Thayer’s steadfast support as the ability for local leaders to make decisions at a local level directly impacts the quality of life in our cities and state.”

“Many of my constituents live in cities, and it’s important that their voices be heard in the legislature,” Thayer said. “I’m always happy to work with elected mayors and city council members from the 17th District and their representatives on the League of Cities, and I’m grateful to receive this award for another year.”

KLC Director of Public Affairs Bryanna L. Carroll thanked Senator Thayer for his crucial role in passing legislation during the 2021 session.

"There is no doubt that Kentucky cities have a friend in Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer,” she said. “Leader Thayer guided vital policies through the process, and his home rule values helped defeat legislation that would have been detrimental to cities.”

