McDaniel: A Salute to Our Veterans

The following comes from State Senator Chris McDaniel (R-Taylor Mill):

The fall season has arrived in the Bluegrass, and families are beginning to turn their attention toward the Thanksgiving holiday. In Frankfort, the 2021 interim period is nearing its end as lawmakers are eager to enjoy treasured time with their families this holiday season ahead of our return to the state capital on Tuesday, January 4, for the start of the 2022 legislative session.

With Thanksgiving and the most wonderful time of the year on the horizon, let us not forget one of America’s most valued holidays: Veterans Day.

I can think of no better national holiday to celebrate and unite us during challenging times. As another tumultuous year comes to a close, we all share an even greater appreciation for the freedoms and liberties our military heroes have fought and died to defend.

In 1919, in recognition of the end of World War I, President Woodrow Wilson declared November 11 to be Armistice Day. President Wilson stated that the day would be “filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory.” Armistice Day did not become a legal holiday until Congress officially ratified it in 1938. In 1954, after the United States participated in more armed conflict in World War II and Korea, Congress changed the name to Veterans Day to honor all former American military service members.

On November 11, we celebrate this holiday with many businesses across the country closing in observance of the hardships our nation’s finest have endured. While many of you will surely enjoy the day off from work, I would encourage you to take a moment to reflect upon the efforts of our men and women in uniform, both past and present.

However you choose to honor our heroes on Veterans Day, do so safely, but never take for granted the special liberties our veterans sacrificed so much for.

We are blessed to live in the greatest nation on earth.