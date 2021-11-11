COVID-19 Vaccines for Children Available in NKY; Erlanger-Elsmere Schools to Host Clinic

There are multiple sites available in Northern Kentucky for children ages 5 to 11 to receive a COVID-19 vaccine following approval from the Federal Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Covington Independent Public Schools shared the information with families on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Erlanger-Elsmere Independent Schools announced a vaccination clinic to be held at Lloyd High School next week.

The COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 17 is from Pfizer/BioNTech. Adults ages 18 and older are eligible to receive that vaccine and ones from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Children aged 5 and up may be vaccinated at any of the following places (list provided by Covington Schools):

Most pediatrician offices in Northern Kentucky

Many are planning to host vaccine clinics at their offices. Contact your pediatrician office to check dates for vaccine clinics.

HealthPoint

Available by walk-in or appointment

St. Elizabeth Physicians

Only for St. Elizabeth Physicians patients, by appointment

Some Walgreen's and Wal-mart locations.

Call for an appointment or use the websites and apps to check which stores will be providing pediatric Pfizer.

Kroger

Florence Mall

Starting this week (Nov. 8) by walk-in or appointment

All four NKY Health Department locations

Will have several afternoon/evening hour clinics starting on November 10.

Appointments are required for these clinics. Individuals can call the health center location where they would like to go to schedule an appointment.

Cincinnati Children's Hospital

Visit this link for appointments or to check walk-in hours and locations: https://www.cincinnatichildrens.org/patients/coronavirus-information/vaccines/schedule

Meanwhile, Wild Health will be administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Scheben Gymnasium at Lloyd High School in Erlanger (450 Bartlett Ave.) on Friday, November 19. This vaccine clinic is for Erlanger-Elsmere students ages 5 and up.

To register, visit https://kyvax.wildhealth.com/.

On the drop down menus choose:

Locations by County (Optional) - Kenton

Select Location* (Required) - Erlanger Elsmere Independent Schools

Select Day* (Required) - Friday, November 19, 2021

Select Time* (Required) - select from available appointments

In addition to giving consent when you enroll online, students without a parent/guardian present must have the signed consent in hand at the event. The consent form can be found on our Healthy at School page.

Students will be excused from school for their appointment.

There will be no out-of-pocket charge for the vaccine.

Once you arrive, please follow the instructions from the Wild Health staff and/or signage.

Please note that vaccine appointments will be opened based on the number of vaccines allocated that week. This may vary and appointments may change based on vaccine availability. Masks must be worn to enter the facility.

If you do not see any times available, then that means that the clinic has booked all appointments at that time. More vaccination appointments will be made available as resources allow, the district said.

If you are receiving your second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, please bring your vaccine card to verify your first dose, keeping in mind that your first dose must be Pfizer.

