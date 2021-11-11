Holiday Toy Train Display Returns to Behringer-Crawford Museum

The Holiday Toy Trains exhibit returns to Covington's Behringer-Crawford Museum on Saturday.

The museum will also feature elaborate Lego displays on exhibit from the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Lego Users Group (OKILUG).

Eight O-gauge Lionel model trains will circle 250 feet of track, chug chugging beside thirty moving accessories. At the push of a button, guests suddenly become part of the animated display and can call a firefighter into action as they slide down a pole, bring miniature animals to life, and activate a cow-abducting UFO.

The holiday exhibits also feature Lego creations of all sizes, including a giant Baby Yoda (from Star Wars), a Christmas tree, and an aquatic wonderland, along with miniature recreations of scenes from classic stories such as Wizard of Oz, Marvel, and Harry Potter. The designs are created by members of OKILUG, a non-profit organization dedicated to collecting and constructing sculptures, buildings, creatures and other imaginative items with the tiny, multicolored plastic bricks. The museum also invites children to put their creative minds to work in the "Lego Maker's Space," where guests can assemble their own masterpieces.

Holiday Traditions@BCM runs from November 13 to January 9. Regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. The museum will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. It will be open for special holiday hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, December 20 and 27. Admission is free for BCM members and children under age 3; $9 adults; $8 seniors 60+; $5 children ages 3-17. Wednesdays are Grandparents Days: one grandchild admitted free with each paying grandparent.

For a full list of holiday activities at the museum, click here.