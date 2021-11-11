New Riff to Host Coat Drive Benefiting St. Vincent De Paul

New Riff Distilling is hosting a drive-thru coat donation event to support St. Vincent de Paul’s annual coat drive this Sunday, November 14, at their East Newport location at 24 Distillery Way.

With the return of in-person distribution events this year, St. Vincent de Paul expects to distribute 4,000 coats this winter. There is a particular need for children and plus size adult coats. New Riff is happy to join the effort by hosting this special drive-thru event, providing a creative way for community members to contribute to the collection.

The distillery invites the community to drop off new and/or gently used coats from noon until 3 pm on Sunday afternoon. In exchange for a coat donation, supporters will receive a treat courtesy of New Riff. St. Vincent de Paul will be onsite with a truck and barrels to collect the coats.

In addition to the coat drop-off event, New Riff will sell specially marked bottles of its rye whiskey where $1 of every purchase will be donated to support St. Vincent de Paul’s coat drive efforts.

"It's something that our entire team believes in,” said Hannah Lowen, Vice President of Operations and General Manager of New Riff Distilling. “We love the warm feeling we get from a sip of rye whiskey and from giving back — and with this initiative, we're doing both in a literal sense, by fundraising for St. Vincent de Paul’s winter coat program. Moreover, we're proud that our customers continue to support a big part of New Riff's mission — improving our little corner of the world."

Coats will be distributed to neighbors through in-person distribution events, hosted by St. Vincent de Paul of Northern Kentucky and St. Vincent de Paul-Cincinnati. St. Vincent de Paul of Northern Kentucky will distribute coats on December 4 at Newport Primary in Newport from 9 a.m. to noon and on December 18, at Cristo Rey Parish in Florence and Life Learning Center in Covington from 9 a.m. to noon.

Across the river, St. Vincent de Paul – Cincinnati will distribute coats on November 14 at Elder High School from 9 a.m. to noon, on December 4 at the Central Parkway YMCA from 9 a.m. to noon, and on December 8 at the Clippard Family YMCA from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m..

