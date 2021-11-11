NKU Will Offer Entry-Level Doctor of Occupational Therapy Program

Northern Kentucky University is launching a new entry-level Doctor of Occupational Therapy program in its College of Health and Human Services. The program will begin begin in January 2022 and Dr. Terrance Anderson will serve as the first program director.

"I am excited to be part of this new Doctor of Occupational Therapy Program at NKU," Dr. Anderson said. "The program will provide an innovative student-friendly curriculum utilizing one of the world’s top-tier simulation centers for preparing highly skilled therapists who excel in leadership and collegiality."

The new program is designed to provide students with the training and skills to become a registered occupational therapist with strengths in professionalism, collegiality, inclusion, and leadership. The 10-semester curriculum includes hybrid and online courses during the summer to improve student access, cutting-edge fieldwork experiences in the NKU Health Innovation Center’s Simulation Center, and advanced leadership, marketing, and management skills with experts in the Haile College of Business.

Occupational therapists work with patients to build or restore their abilities to function in life through performing the daily tasks of life, regardless of injury, illness, aging or dysfunction. Common practice areas for occupational therapists include children and youth, health and wellness, mental health, productive aging, rehabilitation and disability, and work and industry.

Occupational therapy practitioners have a holistic perspective, in which the focus is on adapting the environment and/or task to fit the person, and the person is an integral part of the therapy team. It is an evidence-based health-care practice deeply rooted in science.

