Partnership Will Bring Electric Car Charging Stations to NKU

Northern Kentucky University has partnered with Electrada, a Cincinnati-based EV charging solution company, to install electric vehicle charging stations across campus and meet a growing need for more charging capacity.

The expanded charging station infrastructure contributes toward NKU’s campus sustainability goals and commitment to the Cincinnati 2030 District, which is part of an international network of cities developing a new model for urban sustainability. NKU was the first organization in Kentucky to join this collective.

“These charging stations are another step in making NKU a more sustainable campus,” said Tiffany Budd, Sustainability Operations Coordinator. “With electric vehicles becoming more mainstream, this will allow us to adapt our campus infrastructure to meet a growing need for EV charging and also help us in becoming more environmentally friendly by supporting the use of electric vehicles which emit no tailpipe emissions.”

Two dual-port charging stations are already operating in Lot F near the new residence hall and another dual-port station is located in Lot C. Planning is underway to install up to 30 EV charging stations across NKU’s parking lots and garages. Electrada will own, operate and maintain the EV charging equipment installed.

"Electrada is so grateful to work with NKU to provide EV charging," Kevin Kushman, CEO of Electrada. "If we are to hit the electric vehicle targets outlined by the car manufacturers and the US government then we need more organizations like NKU to provide access even in these early stages."

The agreement with Electrada lasts for five years with a five-year renewal option.

