Taylor Mill Approves EMS Increases, Recognizes 100th Birthday of Resident

The City of Taylor Mill is raising its prices on emergency medical services (EMS).

The city commission approved the price changes on Wednesday.

The cost of basic life support is now $675, advanced life support is $825, and advanced life support 2 is $875.

Transportation to a medical facility will increase to 15 cents per mile.

Fire Chief John Stager said that the prices will bring the department up to a similar level to other departments in the area.

Commissioner Dan Murray said that most ambulance runs are billed to insurance companies and that residents only pay what they can afford.

In other business, the city commission appointed Phil Pearce as a representative to the Telecommunications Board of Northern Kentucky.

Of note, City Administrator Brian Haney read the legislation to the commission because City Attorney Frank Wichmann was not present. Wichmann's contract was extended until January 1, but he is to be replaced after that date, following five decades of service to the city.

Gracie Wright, the 14-year old daughter of former city treasurer Angie Wright, addressed the city commission about diabetes.

She said that after her seventh birthday, she began to feel ill and was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital where she spent four days undergoing tests. Her blood sugar was extremely high.

She was diagnosed as diabetic and said that she will be dependent on insulin for the rest of her life.

Gracie wanted to raise awareness about the disease because November is Diabetes Awareness Month.

The city commission approved a proclamation declaring such in the city.

The city also issued a proclamation wishing Loraine Kloenne a happy 100th birthday. The longtime Taylor Mill resident is the mother-in-law of Police Chief Steve Knuaf and a member of St. Anthony Parish.

Chief Knauf said that he would play a recording of the meeting for Kloenne on her birthday next week.

November 28 will be the Christmas tree lighting in Pride Park from 4 to 6 p.m. The Santa train will be there along with a sleigh for people to take pictures in.

Saturday, December 4, at 9 a.m., Santa will visit city neighborhoods. Mayor Dan Bell said that the city would try to have a map on the website to let people know when Santa will be in their neighborhood.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor

Image shows Gracie Wright talking to the city commission (screenshot from TBNK broadcast)