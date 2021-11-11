Villa Students Make Impact at Ky Model Government Program

Villa Madonna Academy students traveled to Louisville for the Kentucky YMCA Youth Association’s Kentucky Youth Assembly, an annual model-government program that teaches students how Kentucky’s laws are drafted, debated, and argued in the legislature.

The program separates participants based on their grade levels and has events for both middle and high school students.

In the High School KYA session, Villa senior Abby Johnson served as President of the Bluegrass Senate, junior Aidan McGraw was named a Showcase Round Presenter for the Judicial Program, and two students were elected for leadership roles at next year’s statewide conference. Freshman Quinn Holtzman was elected Speaker of the House, and junior Sophie Schaeffer was appointed Editor-in-Chief for the KYA Media Corps..

In the Middle School KYA category, eighth grader Lauren Domaschko was elected to serve as governor at next year’s conference, sixth grader Carmen DeAtley-Rosales and eighth grader Georgia Colvin earned Outstanding Speaker awards, and seventh graders Cam Kratzer, Olive Kuhns, Lily Lewis, and Ksenia Miller earned the Outstanding Commonwealth Bill for their bill on safety training for new gun owners.

-Staff report

-Photo: Fifteen Villa Madonna Academy students from grades 6-8 made up the middle school KYA delegation.