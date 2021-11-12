Park Hills Discusses on Adding Space at City Building & Allowing Golf Carts

The City of Park Hills continues its search for a way to accommodate more people at the city building.

Mayor Kathy Zembrodt gave a report on an exploration of raising the roof of the current building and adding a room that could hold up to 70 people.

Schwartz Engineering was tasked to look into the possibility and found that some of the building's walls were constructed in the 1950s and others in the 1920s. Some of the walls are made of cinderblock with no support steel.

Constructing on top of the building is not an option, she said.

"It's really not buildable on top," Zembrodt told city council on Monday. "Unless we tear it all out and start over. The short and sweet of it was, it is not stable or structurally sound to build on top of it, or to raise the roof."

Zemrbodt said that in tearing down the building and starting over, the cost would actually be lower than renovating it, though the fire department would have to be moved temporarily.

Adding on to the back of the building is also not possible, she said, since it isn't sturdy enough.

In other business, council will consider whether to allow the use of golf carts on streets.

Mayor Zembrodt said that the issue was raised because of the city's proximity to Covington's Devou Park, which has a golf course.

City Attorney Daniel Braun said that the city would have to create an ordinance and list the streets approved for golf carts.

Councilman Kevin Downes said that council should decide on the need for an ordinance first before discussing the details. The city is split by Dixie Highway, and Downes is concerned that the issue could pit neighbors against one another since golf carts would not be allowed to cross Dixie.

Downes argued further that the entire community should weigh in on the issue, not just those who own golf carts.

Zembrodt said that further discussion would take place at next month's meeting.

Council also listened to the first of two readings of an ordinance that would lower the occupational tax and remove its cap. The tax rate is currently $0.0035 and would be lowered to $0.00125 if approved. The $1,000 cap would be removed.

A municipal order was adopted, appointing Richard Lange as the city's representative to the Telecommunications Board of Northern Kentucky for a one-year term.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor