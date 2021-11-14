2 Thomas More Women's Basketball Falls on Road

The second-ranked Thomas More women's basketball team lost on the road at Mt. Vernon Nazarene on Friday night, 82-76.

The Saints are now 1-1.

Thomas More shot just 35.2% from the field in the losing effort and missed 12 free throws.

Sophomore Alex Smith led Thomas More with 16 points and six rebounds while junior Courtney Hurst added 15 points and 4 rebounds.

Alexah Chrisman, a graduate student player, came up big for the Saints on the defensive end with 12 rebounds while also putting in 13 points on the offensive side.

Thomas More returns to the Connor Convocation Center in Crestview Hills on Thursday to open up conference play against Life at 6 p.m.

