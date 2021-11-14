A Capella Group Returns to Covington with Popular Singer Nancy James

A capella group No Promises is back in live performances for the holiday season after spending last Christmas performing virtually.

The Cincinnati-based group has performed during the holiday season locally since 2015 but the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pivot in 2020.

No Promises produced a live-streamed performance at Cincinnati's Memorial Hall in an event that raised nearly $7,000 from supporters to cover its expenses.

The group returned to live shows in the summer with a performance alongside the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra and as part of its return to live holiday shows, No Promises will be at the Carnegie with the Nancy James Trio.

It is part of a four-stop local tour that also includes shows at Cincinnati venurs.

The annual "Christmas with No Promises" tour features songs from artists like Alicia Keys, Andy Williams, Joni Mitchell, and Dan Fogelberg. The vocal jazz ensemble performs a family-friendly concert with religious and secular classics, and will also include songs from its summer KSO show, "Boy Band Diaries".

The Carnegie (1028 Scott Blvd.) will host the second stop on the four-show tour, Saturday, December 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the full-length program with two sets are $25.

Nancy James delighted local TV audiences during appearances on Cincinnati's Bob Braun Show and has been a staple of interviews, commercials, and performances since.

From 2008 to 2014, James was part of an annual Carnegie in Concert series.

At the Dec. 18 show, James will be joined by friend at collaborator Janet Yates Vogt, a composer whose original works George Remus: A New Music and Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical have been produced by the Carnegie.

For tickets to the Covington show, visit www.thecarnegie.com or call 859.957.1940

The Carnegie currently requires masks for audiences.

The members of No Promises are Joshua Steele (Kennedy Heights), David Baum (Montgomery), Jeff Grooms (Cold Spring), and Nat Comisar (Indian Hill).

Guest artists Paul Phillips (West Chester), and Noah Berry (Dayton) will join the group on all four shows, with Ryan Strand (North College Hill) guesting on the December 18 performance at The Carnegie.

For more information about No Promises and its other Christmas performances, click here.

-Staff report

Photos provided