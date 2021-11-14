Norse Fall in Overtime but Faulkner's Big Night Lands Him in 1,000-Point Club

Trevon Faulkner scored 28 points, including six three-pointers, surpassing 1,000 career points for Northern Kentucky but it was not enough to propel the Norse to victory on Friday night.

NKU fell to UNC-Greensboro, 70-69, in overtime at BB&T Arena.

Northern Kentucky (1-1) started quickly, building a 15-10 lead early in the game, but the Spartans also found a rhythm soon after, going on a 13-5 run, and then bulding upon their lead to double digits, 34-23 with just over three minutes left in the second half.

NKU's Bryson Langdon knocked down a shot with just seconds remaining before halftime, bringing the Norse with ten 38-28, at the break.

Northern Kentucky came out firing in the second half, opening with a 12-0 run to retake the lead, and outscoring UNC-Greensboro (2-0) by 16=2 to take a 44-40 lead. The run included a three-point shot by Faulkner with 18:14 remaining in the game, putting him over the 1,000-career point total.

The game was tied at 60 with just forty seconds left to play when Marques Warrick knocked down a triple to give the Norse the lead. The Spartans responded with a bucket of their own, and then a free throw from NKU's Faulkner had the Norse up two with just seconds left when Greensboro's Mohammed Abdulsalam tied the game at 64 with a layup.

Faulkner's would-be game-winner hit the basket multiple times before rimming out. The teams headed to overtime.

Langdon drew first blood in overtime, scoring a basket and a free throw for the Norse, putting NKU up 67-64.

The game was knotted up again moments later at 68 following a Greensboro layup.

NKU took the lead, 69-68 when Adrian Nelson sunk a free throw with 42 seconds left on the clock.

Twenty-one seconds later, Greensboro's De'Monte Buckingham scored on a put-back layup to put the Spartans up for good.

Warrick finished the game with 14 points while Langdon added 10.

Nelson added 11 rebounds and seven points.

Faulkner became the program's thirtieth player to reach the 1,000-point club.

NKU stays at home when Eastern Michigan visits Highlands Heights on Thursday at 7 p.m.

-Staff repot

Photo via NKU Athletics