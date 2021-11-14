Photos: Another Street Mural Created with Local Kids in Covington

The Center for Great Neighborhoods welcomed kids and adults to assist with its latest street mural.

On Saturday, despite the cold weather, children joined in the effort as the Center works to hear feedback from community members on the future of Covington's eastern neighborhoods.

Saturday's event was at 18th and Garrard streets. A previous effort was held at 13th and Wheeler streets the week before.

Bean Haus provided food and drinks while Pones, Inc., a local dance group, offered entertainment.

RCN contributor Patricia A. Scheyer produced these photos.