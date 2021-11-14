Police Seek Suspect After Woman Shot in Covington

A woman was shot in Covington on Sunday evening and now police are looking for a man that they is a suspect.

Police responded to Herman and West 24th streets at around 6:10 p.m. following a report of shots fired. A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

She was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she is currently listed in serious but stable condition. The identity of the woman shot was not released.

While on scene, police were able to locate witnesses who were taken to Covington Police headquarters to be interviewed. Detectives determined that the shooting was the result of an apparent road rage incident involving a parking space.

Covington Police identified Treonte Perrin, 25, as a suspect. He has not yet been located. Investigators said that he should be considered armed and dangerous, and that anyone who makes contact with him should call 911.

As of 9:40 p.m., Covington Police said that investigators remain on the scene.

This story may be updated.

-Staff report