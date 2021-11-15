NKU Women Best EKU, 76-61

The Northern Kentucky women's basketball team easily bested its visitors from Eastern Kentucky on Sunday, 76-61, at BB&T Arena.

With the win, the Norse are now 1-1 on the season.

Lindsey Duvall led NKU with 20 points, shooting 8-of-16 from the field, and nabbed 10 rebounds. This game marked 21 consecutive games in which Duvall scored in double figures and her seventh 20-point game in an NKU uniform.

Carissa Garcia added 16 points, including four three-pointers on seven attempts.

For the game, NKU nailed nine threes on 22 attempts.

Northern Kentucky visits Green Bay on Thursday at 8 p.m. for a Horizon League match-up.

-Staff report

Photo via NKU Athletics