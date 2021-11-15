Thomas More Improves to 3-1 with Win Over Kent State-Tuscarawas

Thomas More basketball picked up an easy win on Sunday, downing Kent State-Tuscarawas, 77-49, in Crestview Hills as part of the Thomas More Connor Classic.

Luke Rudy led the Saints with 22 points and seven rebounds.

Casey George added 16 points for the Saints.

Thomas More (3-1) was propelled by eleven three-pointers on 31 attempts, and a solid performance at the free-throw line (18-of-24).

The #23-ranked Saints return to the court on Thursday at 8 p.m. to open up conference play against Life in the Connor Convocation Center.

-Staff report

Image via TMU Athletics