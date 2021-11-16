City of Union Announces Photo Contest Winners

The City of Union announced the top three finishers in its photo contest.

The city solicited landscape and life pictures that capture the Boone County community.

The city commission decided on the winners and in a news release said that they enjoyed viewing them.

The chosen photos encompass the vision of Union's bright future, proud past, and welcome home to new community members, the announcement said.

The following winners were announced on Monday:

1st Place: Michelle Svec with a photo titled “Glorious Sunrise”

2nd Place: Terri Poe with a photo titled “History Lost”

3rd Place: Parker Wyatt with a photo titled “Path to Union”

In addition to public recognition, winners will receive a gift card (1st: $100; 2nd: $50; 3rd: $25) to a City of Union restaurant of their choosing.

The winning photos will also be featured on www.cityofunionky.org.

-Staff report

Photos provided

Top photo: Glorious Sunrise by Michelle Svec