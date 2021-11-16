COVID-19: After Weeks of Declining, Cases Appear to Plateau in Kentucky

After seven straight weeks of declining COVID-19 cases, Governor Andy Beshear said Monday that the case count appears to be hitting a plateau.

“The top line here is it does look like we’ve plateaued. That’s not a reason to think that there is another surge,” said Beshear. “It looks like we have plateaued on the positivity rate at about 5.5%. We are still at a very serious level.”

In Kentucky, children make up 25%-30% of all new COVID-19 cases, the state said.

During the week ending Nov. 14, 9,506 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kentucky, and the average test positivity rate was 5.65%.

Across the state, there were 3,034 positive COVID-19 cases Saturday through Monday, according to state records, including 343 in five Northern Kentucky counties. There were 131 cases in Kenton Co., 117 in Boone, 68 in Campbell, 20 in Grant, and seven in Pendleton.

All five counties have returned to the red zone on the state's COVID-19 incidence rate map, the highest indicator of spread in a community. The incidence rate is calculated by taking the number of positive cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days. The local county rates range from 25.5 in Campbell to 36.5 in Grant.

The state's positivity rate is currently at 5.73%.

There are currently 719 people hospitalized across the state including 191 in intensive care units and 105 on ventilators.

Ten additional deaths were reported on Monday.

On Sunday, the governor and others honored the more than 10,000 people lost to COVID-19 in Kentucky.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in Kentucky, including for children ages five and older.

The following Kentucky organizations have come together to recommend and encourage COVID-19 vaccination for all children age 5 and older: the Kentucky Department for Public Health, the Kentucky Primary Care Association, the Kentucky Medical Association, Kentucky Voices for Health, the Kentucky Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Kentucky Hospital Association, Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky and the Kentucky Nurses Association.

The governor encouraged parents and caregivers for this age group to talk to their health care provider or pharmacist about scheduling their child’s COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

More than 2.6 million people in Kentucky have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 425,000 have already received a booster shot.

