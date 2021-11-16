Man Jailed in Alleged Road Rage Shooting in Covington

The man accused of shooting a woman in what Covington Police described as a road rage incident involving a parking space, was arrested Monday.

Treonte Perrin, 25, was located in the area of East 18th St. and Maryland Ave.

Perrin is charged with first degree assault and is being held at the Kenton Co. Detention Center. He was expected to be arraigned in Kenton District Court on Tuesday morning.

According to police, a woman was found shot near Herman and West 24th streets at around 6:10 p.m. on Sunday. The chest wound landed the woman in the hospital in serious but stable condition as of Sunday.

While on scene, police were able to locate witnesses who were taken to Covington Police headquarters to be interviewed. Detectives determined that the shooting was the result of an apparent road rage incident involving a parking space.

Covington Police then identified Perrin as a suspect.

-Staff report