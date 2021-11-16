Newport Firefighters Union Announces First Community Ball

The Newport Professional Firefighters Local 45 IAFF announced that it is hosting its first Firefighter Community Ball at New Riff Distilling (24 Distillery Way, Newport).

The event is scheduled for Saturday, December 4 from 7 to 11 p.m.

Guests are invited to meet the city's firefighters and to learn about the department.

It includes dinner, drinks, and dancing.

New Riff Distillery has also donated a community barrel of bourbon specially engraved for the event, with bottles available for purchase.

Tickets are available for $65 per person but space is limited. All proceeds will benefit the Newport Firefighters Community Outreach Program. To purchase tickets, contact Audrey Owczarzak, Newport Professional Firefighters Local 45 IAFF, at 859-466-9944 or aowczarzak@iaff45.org.

-Staff report