Beshear Authorizes COVID Vaccine Booster for All Ky. Adults

All Kentucky adults living or working in the state are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at least six months after their second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order on Wednesday qualifying every person 18 and up living or working in the commonwealth to have access to a booster shot.

Previous guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had limited booster access to people 65 and older.

Beshear cited a plateau in COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate following weeks of decline as his motivation for the executive order.

“We are moving into the amazing holiday season with Thanksgiving, Christmas and other gatherings, which unfortunately are especially risky for COVID-19 being able to spread,” said Beshear. “Because of that, it’s more important than ever that we get people vaccinated and get people their boosters to push their immunity up to the highest levels, because over time that immunity wanes.”

Beshear also cited spiking cases in Europe, causing him concern for Kentucky's own case trajectory.

“Folks, you really need to get vaccinated and get this booster, and now it should be fairly easy. It’s going to make you much safer over the next several months,” said Beshear.



As of Wednesday, more than 437,000 Kentuckians had received a booster.

At least five other states so far have taken similar steps to expand eligibility including, Arkansas, California, Colorado, New Mexico and West Virginia. According to reports, the Food and Drug Administration could authorize booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for all adults as early as this week.

-Staff report