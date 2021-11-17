Busy Intersection and Possible Fixes Discussed in Edgewood

Edgewood city council explored potential solutions, if needed, for a busy intersection.

The city invited City Engineer Mark Brueggeman of CT Consultants to explain on Monday whether a west-bound turn lane should be added to the area of Dudley Road near Charter Oak Road and Tupman Drive.

The area is home to R.C. Hinsdale Elementary School and during morning and afternoon rush times, the stretch of road becomes busy.

During the peak times of 8:15 to 8:45 a.m. and 3:15 to 3:45 p.m., there is an east-bound left-turn period to accommodate the school traffic.

Brueggeman explained that an additional traffic light could be hung after an evaluation of whether the pole can hold another light. That would reduce the delay by three seconds for people turning left from Dudley to Charter Oak, he said. But it would also increase the delay for eastbound, northbound, and southbound traffic.

Brueggemann showed slides of the intersection and then showed real time slides of traffic during an average day.

Brueggemann told council that right now the intersection operates at a B level, on an A, B, C scale, and said that that is very good for a developed area. He said going through the costs of an additional light and causing different delays would result in the intersection operating on a C level, a downgrade.

"Our recommendation, at this point, is that you're really not improving the level of service, so going through the additional costs of adding a traffic single head and the other costs would not be appropriate because it's not really improving the overall efficiency of the intersection," Brueggemann said.

Councilman Jeff Schreiver asked if the traffic light could begin earlier, at 8 a.m., to create less backup for those who arrived at school earlier than 8:15.

City Administrator Brian Dehner said that the city can do that via computer. Dehner said that the city will be able to monitor the intersection to improve the overall efficiency.

He said that there would be daily traffic counts.

In other city news, the city will host a modified Christmas tree lighting on November 28 at 5:30 p.m. There is also a Santa's mailbox at the city building through December 3 to collect letters from children to Santa.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor