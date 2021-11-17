NKU is Second-Best in State for Value, Analysis Finds

Northern Kentucky University offers graduates the second-best return on investment in the state, according to new analysis from SmartAsset, a website promoting financial advisory.

NKU was bested only by Centre College in Danville, according to the analysis.

SmartAsset compared the Commonwealth’s colleges and universities based on a variety of data points including starting salary, tuition, living expenses, student retention rate and scholarships awarded.

The scores of the five categories formed a College Value Index Score.

NKU's score was 43.12, just behind Centre's 43.3.

Western Kentucky University (41.99), University of Kentucky (40.51), and University of Louisville (38.64) round out the top five.

This is NKU's highest ranking on the list. Last year, it was ranked fourth by SmartAsset.

“We are proud of this latest ranking, showing NKU provides one of the best returns on investment in the Commonwealth,” said NKU President Ashish Vaidya. “This directly reflects NKU’s commitment to providing a high-quality education focused on student success at an affordable cost.”



Read more about the study here.

-Staff report