Covington Scores Highly on LGBT Municipal Equality Index

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) released its tenth annual Municipal Equality Index (MEI) and the City of Covington scored highly again.

The MEI examines how inclusive municipal laws, policies, and services are of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people who live and work there, according to HRC.

Cities are rated based on non-discrimination laws, the municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement and leadership on LGBT equality.

For the second straight year, Covington scored 96. It scored 94 in 2019 and 74 in 2018.

The city's score included praise for banning conversion therapy in the city, and for having single-occupancy all-gender bathrooms.

Covington lost points for not having transgender-inclusive healthcare benefits, according to HRC.

Read the full analysis of Covington by HRC here.

Other Kentucky cities were also analyzed, including Louisville and Lexington which scored a perfect 100, Frankfort (66), Morehead (55), Berea (35), Bowling Green (20), and Owensboro (18).

Cincinnati also scored a perfect 100.

See the list of U.S. cities and their scores here.

-Staff report

Photo: 2017 NKY Pride parade in Covington (RCN file)