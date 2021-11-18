Poll Shows Beshear with 54% Approval, in Middle of Pack Among U.S. Governors

A new poll from Morning Consult has approval ratings for all of the nation's governors.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear enjoys 54% approval according to the poll.

Morning Consult's survey, conducted among registered voters from July 21 through October 20, found that nine of the ten most popular governors in the country are Republicans.

Beshear is the only statewide office-holder in Kentucky who is a Democrat.

His 54% approval rating, as measured by Morning Consult places him in a three-way tie for 28th place among the most popular governors.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott (R) scored the highest with 79% approval. The least popular governor is Kate Brown (D) of Oregon with 43%.

As for Beshear's neighboring governors in our region, Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine (R) is at 62% and Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb (R) is at 57%.

Read the full list here.

-Staff report