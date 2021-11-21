Covington Honors Recent Graduate, Taps Firm for Attendance Contract

The Covington board of education approved a contract with a familiar firm to handle its electronic time and attendance records.

Covington Independent Public Schools already utilizes Frontline for a variety of other responsibilities, including absence management, applicant tracking, and evaluation management.

The district will receive a $2,000 annual discount on the program for the first three years.

The price for the rest of this fiscal year through June 30, 2022, is $6,147.01.

The full-year price for the next two fiscal years will be $12,534.40 for each year.

In other business, the district honored recent graduate Jaykob Stull who was recognized in a virtual ceremony. Stull received his diploma in early October, but the board welcomed him to the meeting for a diploma ceremony that they could see.

Stull received a standing ovation from the board.

Board member Stephen Gastright asked for a moment of silence at the loss of a longtime teacher from Ninth District School, Bertha Dorman, who made a difference in his life as a child.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor