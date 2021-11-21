Digital Auto Sale Business Eyes New Location in Florence

A car dealership is looking to expand into the Northern Kentucky area with a digital-focused operation.

Florence city council last week approved a concept development plan for a project slated for a vacant lot on Burlington Pike between the TA Truck Stop and Waffle House.

CarPlex, which operates five locations in Indiana with a sixth on the way, would create a three-story facility with plans to emphasize photography and technology to sell cars, with a focus on virtual sales and delivery.

City of Florence Business Community and Development Director Joshua Hunt explained that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recommended that one of two existing curb cuts be removed due to heavy traffic in the area.

The site was also previously identified as a brownfield, Hunt explained, but has been inspected and passed all environmental testing. The site was previously home to a gas station, and a brownfield designation suggests potential contamination from a previous use.

The nearly 0.7-acre site layout allows for the car haulers to safely enter and exit the property without traffic concerns, Hunt said.

CarPlex would construct a three-story, 3,500-sq. ft. mostly glass building to display cars. Owner Ryan Devoe hopes to focus on vehicles with under 30,000 miles on them.

-Paricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor

Photo via Facebook