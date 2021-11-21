Ludlow Students Bouncing Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels, District Data Suggests

The Ludlow board of education was updated on test results from the first few months of the school year.

Dr. Jason Steffen, director of teaching and learning at Ludlow Independent Schools, offered a presentation in which it was revealed that there are increases in achievement in reading and math across all grades, first through sixth.

Steffen said that the district is moving in the right direction following last year's pandemic disruption.

"All of the kids are trending to pre-pandemic grade levels," Steffen said. "It is looking good right now, and we are cautiously optimistic."

Superintendent Michael Borchers said that the district is hoping that by May, testing will show that students have made up any "learning loss" caused by the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steffen will present on scores from seventh and eighth grades at December's board meeting, he said, but previewed it by saying the grades "are through the roof."

Board president Cindy Powell asked about whether the district is still targeting students who are struggling, and Steffen said that any student below the 25th percentile would receive double instruction in math and reading.

Those students are constantly monitored, he said.

In other business, the district will work with architecture firm Robert Ehmet Hayes & Associates for the renovation of Mary A. Goetz Elementary School.

