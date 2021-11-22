Erlanger Man Dies in Sunday Night Fire, No Foul Play Suspected

An Erlanger man died in a fire on Bullock Pen Road on Sunday evening.

Chet Cason, 60, was found dead inside a home on the 1900 block of that street when firefighters responded at around 8:50 p.m.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

The Erlanger and Covington fire departments extinguished the fire but the home was a complete loss.

When the fire was put out, firefighters began to search the rubble and found Cason dead.

Based on the initial investigation from the Regional Arson Investigative Team and the Erlanger Criminal Investigation Division, no foul play is suspected at this time, a news release said.

The investigation and cause of the fire is ongoing and being handled by Erlanger Criminal Investigation Division.

-Staff report