Roberts Appointed to Executive Board of Women's Legislative Network

State Rep. Rachel Roberts (D-Newport) was elected to the executive board of the Women's Legislative Network of the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL).

The Women’s Legislative Network promotes the participation, empowerment, and leadership of women legislators in the 50 states and the U.S. territories.

There are currently 2,259 women serving in state legislatures across the country.

Every female legislator is a member of the network by virtue of her service, and the organization is governed by a bipartisan, regionally-balanced board of 15 directors, the announcement said.

The network sponsors informational policy forums and training workshops on topics of interest to women legislators and hosts networking events for women legislators at NCSL meetings.

Roberts was elected November 4 at the Women’s Legislative Network annual business meeting during the NCSL Legislative Summit in Tampa.

She will serve as a regional member.

"It is a real privilege for me to serve on the board of the Women's Legislative Network," Roberts said. “I look forward to working with women leaders throughout the country and the world as together we face the challenges of an ever-changing global economy and society.”

-Staff report