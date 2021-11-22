SD1 Awards Honors to Four Local Contractors

Sanitation District 1 presented its 2021 Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control Excellence Award to four local construction companies for their work on storm water challenges and other areas.

SD1 has presented the awards for sixteen years.

This year's recipients are Sean O’Mara (Al. Neyer) and Kevin Standring (The Nelson Stark Company) for work on the Runway Logistics project in Boone County; Ben Clough (Fischer Homes Inc.) for work on the Meadow Glen Subdivision project in Independence; and Steve Liggett (Taylor Brothers Inc.) for work on the Sherbourne Subdivision project in Erlanger.

“Erosion and sediment control requires constant attention,” said Jason Burlage, SD1’s plan review administrator. “This is an essential element in protecting water quality and the landscape to protect local residents. Al. Neyer, The Nelson Stark Company, Fischer Homes Inc. and Taylor Brothers Inc. have all demonstrated a commitment to this work by embracing BMPs at their job sites.”

BMPs are design, construction and maintenance practices that minimize the impact of storm water runoff by holding it in place, slowing it down and filtering it for pollutants. BMPs such as silt fences and sediment basins ensure that storm water runoff will not erode the soil and cause damage to property and the environment.

-Staff report