Thomas More, Gateway Expand Dual Enrollment Partnership

Thomas More University and Gateway Community & Technical College expanded their dual enrollment partnership, the two Northern Kentucky schools announced Monday.

The program enables students to transfer seamlessly from the two-year public community college to the four-year private university.

Gateway President Fernando Figueroa and Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo officially signed the agreement on Monday at Gateway’s Edgewood Campus.

“We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Thomas More University. This improves student pathway opportunities and offers limitless possibilities,” says Figueroa. “We share the privilege of serving students and our community, and that is done best with a strong partnership.”

"Thomas More continues to enjoy its strong partnership with Gateway Community & Technical College. This expansion agreement will greatly benefit our students, institutions, and the greater Cincinnati region,” says Chillo. “Students can now come to our campus, or earn their accelerated degree online, while being immersed in our vibrant and intellectual community, experiencing the Catholic Liberal Arts, values-based education that we provide at Thomas More, prior to completing their associates degree at Gateway.”

This expansion allows students to be jointly enrolled at both institutions for the intended purpose of a seamless transfer and timely completion of their degrees. This also allows Gateway students to take Thomas More courses in their intended major prior to completing the associate degree.

The expanded agreement also establishes responsibilities for student recruitment, academic advising, and support to make the process of concurrent enrollment, as well as moving from one institution to the other, as seamless as possible.

