22 Turnovers, Blown Halftime Lead Doom Norse Against Western Illinois

The Northern Kentucky men's basketball game dropped a tight game to Western Illinois on Monday night, its third straight game decided by two points or fewer.

Western Illinois (4-1) left BB&T Arena in Highland Heights with a 69-67 victory over the Norse.

NKU is 2-2 on the season.

Hubertas Pivorius led NKU in scoring with 20 points, including four three-pointers.

David Bohm added 14, including three three-point shots.

Sam Vinson scored 11 and Adrian Nelson put in 10 in the losing effort.

Northern Kentucky started hot, running out to a 10-0 lead and went to the halftime break up 37-23.

But in the second half, the Norse saw a scoring drought that lasted nearly five minutes allowing the Leathernecks to come back in the game, and ultimately take the lead by one point, with 11:12 to play.

It was a back-and-forth affair for the remainder of the game.

A three from Bohm put the Norse up by two with 1:55 remaining.

Vinson converted two layups late, but Western Illinois made its winning basket with under a second remaining.

NKU finished the game shooting 45 percent from the field overall, but 53 percent (8 for 15) from beyond the arc.

The Norse turned the ball over 22 times, nearly double the season average of 11.5.

NKU is at DePaul on Friday for a 5 p.m. tip-off.

-Staff report

Photo via NKU Athletics