Newport Racing & Gaming Expansion to Open Wednesday

The new expansion of Newport Racing & Gaming is set to open on Wednesday.

The historical racing machine entertainment venue owned by Churchill Downs at the Newport Shopping Center will add 14,000 square feet.

The gaming center opened in October of last year.

Newport Racing & Gaming will relocate 150 of its existing historical racing machines to the new area and guests will still have the opportunity to spin and win on 500 Vegas-style themes like Wheel of Fortune, Quick Hits, Lock-it-Link, Stinkin' Rich, and more.

The build-out will effectively create two distinct areas within Newport, with the new area designated for smoking and the original gaming floor to remain smoke-free, the company announced Tuesday.

The extended space will also include a bar, and allow a stage area for live entertainment and promotions in the non-smoking gaming area.

“The success of Newport Racing & Gaming reflects the level of entertainment available through the premium game offerings here,” said Chip Bach, general manager at Newport. “This expansion allows us to enhance the experience for new and returning guests, offer additional amenities and support local musicians, all while bolstering Kentucky’s signature horse racing industry.”

Newport is an extension of the racing license associated with Turfway Park in Florence.

Since opening, the $38.4 million development project has provided approximately 70 permanent jobs.

Newport operates Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

