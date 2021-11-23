Students Break Notre Dame Record in Collecting for Canned Food Drive

Notre Dame Academy students have broken the school's all-time record by collecting more than 17,000 canned food items in November.

By collecting 17,394 canned food items, students broke the previous high by 1,644 items collected in 2010 when the annual canned food drive was established.

Over the past twelve years, Notre Dame Academy students have collected a total of 108,080 canned food items which have been donated to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Northern Kentucky, the school said Tuesday.

Students celebrated their record by gathering together at NDA’s annual Thanksgiving prayer service. They also received an early dismissal on Tuesday.

This annual service event began when student council leaders from Notre Dame visited a local St. Vincent de Paul food pantry and saw several empty shelves. The students were very concerned that those in need would go without during the winter months so they took action by organizing a canned food drive, the school said.

They soon realized that by challenging students from another high school, they could double the difference they would make for the less fortunate of the community so they invited Covington Catholic High School to compete in a "canned food war."

That year the Pandas “canned the Colonels” by collecting 15,750 canned food items.

Over the years, Notre Dame Academy’s Student Council has changed the annual canned food drive. This year they worked to inspire students to participate with out-of-uniform days and weekly giveaway baskets. Some years they have repeated the canned food challenge to Covington Catholic and other years, like this one, the Pandas challenged the St. Henry Crusaders.

St. Henry came through with more canned food items and won this year’s canned food war.

“We not only congratulate our friends at St. Henry on the amazing number of canned food items they collected, but we also thank them for joining in the fun and helping us make a difference in the lives of those in need this winter,” said NDA Principal/Interim President Mr. Jack VonHandorf. "Everyone is a winner when our spirited students of the Diocese work together for a common good.”

-Staff report