Taylor Mill Company Introducing Louisville to LaRosa's

Louisville will soon have its first location of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky favorite LaRosa's Pizzeria.

Taylor Mill-based One Holland announced that it will open a LaRosa's location and a First Watch Cafe in the Louisville suburb of Springhurst.

The two chains will operate on a site previously occupied by an O'Charley's off Westport Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway.

The total project development cost for both restaurants is nearly $3 million, a news release said.

First Watch is anticipated to open late summer 2022, followed by the opening of LaRosa’s in the fall of 2022.

“Central Kentucky has rallied around our LaRosa’s pizzerias and we’ve continued to hear from LaRosa’s fans in Louisville how much they wanted their own LaRosa’s. And First Watch is a family-favorite wherever we go,” said Gary Holland, CEO of One Holland. “We truly want to get to know our neighbors in Louisville and become a part of their traditions”, he continued. LaRosa’s and First Watch will announce plans to engage the people of Louisville in the coming months.

One Holland, which owns and operates eight LaRosa’s pizzerias, and twelve First Watch cafes serving primarily Lexington and Louisville, has plans for additional locations in the Louisville area over next several years.

“Gary and his team are incredibly passionate about LaRosa’s and about Kentucky; they share our focus on family and creating a true, neighborhood feel at each of our pizzerias,” said Michael LaRosa, CEO of LaRosa’s, Inc. and son of founder Buddy LaRosa. “We can’t wait to meet our neighbors and share LaRosa’s famous family recipes with Louisville”.

The company is looking to hire 100 people to work at the restaurants in Louisville.

One Holland also operates Greyhound Tavern in Ft. Mitchell, and Dunkin' and Skyline Chili locations.

-Staff report

Photo via LaRosa's Facebook